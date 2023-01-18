SNP leader calls gender reform bill pushback ‘dangerous’ moment for devolution’

The SNP’s leader in Westminster has described pushback to Scotland’s gender reform bill as being a “dangerous moment for devolution.”

Holyrood passed the bill to change the process of self-identifying gender, but the UK government is now blocking it from becoming law.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Stephen Flynn said Tory MPs were going “against the wishes of Scotland” in a “slippery slope” to “imposing direct rule.”

It was the first time Westminster has used its power to block a bill since devolution began 25 years ago.

