This is the moment a massive motorway pass collapsed in South Korea, killing at least four construction workers.

The incident occurred near Cheonan, a city about 55 miles south of Seoul at around 9.49am on Tuesday (25 February). At the time of the collapse, 10 workers were on the site and fell as the structure gave way, leaving them trapped beneath the debris, the National Fire Agency reported.

Rescue teams recovered one worker’s body from the rubble, while eight others were pulled out with injuries and transported to nearby hospitals. Two of the injured have since died.