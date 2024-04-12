Statue of David Amess unveiled on Southend seafront in honour of murdered MP

A statue of murdered MP Sir David Amess has been unveiled on Southend seafront in a ceremony attended by his family, politicians and projects that he championed.

The 69-year-old father of five was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021.

Sir David’s killer, Ali Harbi Ali, was found guilty of murder and handed a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey in 2022.

A life-size statue of the former Southend West MP, positioned on a grass bank by Chalkwell Esplanade looking out over the estuary, was unveiled on Thursday 11 April.