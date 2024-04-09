Boeing 737 engine rips apart during takeoff in terrifying footage

A Boeing 737 engine appeared to come apart as a Houston-bound Southwest Airlines plane began to take off on Sunday, 7 April, terrifying footage shows.

A video posted on X/Twitter by Sam Sweeney, ABC’s chief transportation reporter, shows the metal engine cover flapping in the wind.

The flight returned to Denver after crew members noticed the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, said: "Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue. Our customers will arrive at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule."