Meteor soars over Germany skies in stunning night-time footage

A meteor was filmed shooting across the sky over Berlin in mesmerising footage captured by a scientist.

This clip was filmed on Sunday (21 Janaury) by Michael Aye, a planetary scientist at Freie Universitat Berlin.

It shows the celestial event in its full glory as it graced the skies over the German capital at the weekend.

According to Nasa’s Asteroid Watch, a tiny asteroid disintegrated as a harmless fireball west of Berlin near Nennhausen shortly at 1:32am CET (00:32 GMT).