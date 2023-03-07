Japan’s flagship rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch

Japan’s flagship H3 rocket was ordered to self-destruct minutes after takeoff on the south east coast of Tanegashima on Tuesday, 7 March.

The rocket also failed to take off from a space center on 17 February.

“There was no possibility of achieving the mission,” the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

“We are confirming the situation,” it added.

Japan’s science minister Keiko Nagaoka apologised for the failure and said a task force has been deployed to work with the space agency and investigate the cause.

