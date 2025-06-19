Watch: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket engulfed by flames in explosion

A SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a routine test on Wednesday (18 June) at Starbase, the company’s launch site in Texas.

Footage shows the 36 rocket, which was undergoing a static fire test, suddenly blowing up, with the screen going white before fading to reveal an enormous fireball.

In a statement, Elon Musk’s SpaceX said the rocket suffered “a major anomaly” whilst preparing for the tenth flight test.

It said that “all personnel are safe and accounted for”, before stating that there are no hazards to nearby communities. The company advised people not to approach the site.