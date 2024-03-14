Watch: Plasma field envelops SpaceX rocket on re-entry to Earth’s atmosphere

Watch the moment SpaceX’s Starship rocket is enveloped by plasma as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday 14 March.

The world’s biggest rocket was launched from Texas in its third - and most ambitious - test flight to date.

“Watch the super hot plasma field grow as Starship re-enters the atmosphere,” Musk wrote, sharing a video of the moment on social media website X.

“This is the furthest and fastest that Starship has ever flown,” SpaceX’s live stream commentator said, as the watching crowd cheered.

However, SpaceX later confirmed it lost Starship after it fell to Earth and presumably into the Indian Ocean.