SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Los Angeles captured by news helicopter

A news helicopter captured the moment SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night (18 March).

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Los Angeles just before 7:30pm local time.

Footage from ABC7’s AIR7 HD news chopper shows the rocket streaking across the sky.

The Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth around 10 minutes after lift-off.

It landed vertically on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” which is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.