This is the moment history is made as SpaceX successfully launches the world’s most powerful rocket, Starship, for the first time.

The spacecraft took off from Texas early on Saturday (18 November) local time. It marked SpaceX’s second attempt to launch Starship, after a previous test in April saw the rocket explode soon after launch.

A countdown can be heard before the rocket lifts off, to a huge applause.

The booster that carried the spacecraft up toward orbit exploded after it detached from the main spacecraft.

However, the main part of the ship successfully carried on toward the edge of space.