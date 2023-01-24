The Spanish Guardia Civil police, in collaboration with Europol, have intercepted and seized more than 3.5 million packets of contraband cigarettes.

Footage released on Sunday shows raids of illegal tobacco factories and arrests.

Millions of packets of tobacco without a tax seal valued at £15,350,000 (17,500,000 euros) and 10,000 kilos of tobacco leaf, with a value of more than £17,500,000 (20,000,000) euros was seized.

The three clandestine tobacco factories were located in the towns of Alfaro, La Rioja, Los Corrales, Seville and Enquera, Valencia.

