Rescuers are hunting for two missing men after Storm Dana savaged Spain, killing three people.

Record rainfall caused heavy flooding in central Spain on Monday, shutting roads, subway lines and high-speed train connections.

Footage has captured emergency services in Madrid frantically digging out a car completely submerged in mud.

Rescuers are still searching for a middle-aged man after his car was swept away by a river when he was travelling with his wife and children.

An 83-year-old man was also swept away by the current.