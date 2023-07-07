Cars stranded in floodwaters following torrential rain in Spain

Roads could be seen swamped and cars swept away in new footage posted online following severe flash floods in Spain’s Zaragoza.

The inland city close to Barcelona was hit by thunderstorms, which are thought to have been the cause.

It’s been reported that as much as 54.2 litres of water per square metre fell in some parts of the city, causing traffic lights to stop working among the chaos.

Emergency services were called out to assist those trapped in their cars.

No injuries have been reported.