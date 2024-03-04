Martin Lewis explains what you can expect from spring Budget

Martin Lewis has explained what people can expect from the chancellor’s much-anticipated spring Budget.

Jeremy Hunt is likely expected to cut National Insurance contributions, over income tax in the Budget on Wednesday (4 March).

The Money Saving Expert founder has now revealed what a cut would mean for people’s pay packets.

Speaking on This Morning on Monday (2 March), Mr Lewis said: For a two percent cut for each £10,000 you earn over £12,500, you will be £200 a year better off.”