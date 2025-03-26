John Healey challenged over £2.2bn defence boost as benefits to be slashed further

John Healey was challenged on whether national defence comes “even before the most vulnerable in society” as Rachel Reeves is set to cut benefits further in her spring statement on Wednesday, 26 March, while defence will see a boost in spending.

The chancellor is set to announce an extra £2.2 billion to be spent on the UK’s defence over the next year.

Ms Reeves is set to cut the benefits bill by £5bn, as she scrambles to find savings to meet her own strict borrowing rules.

Speaking to Sky News, the defence secretary insisted defence is “The foundation for a stable, secure economy.”