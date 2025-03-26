Video: Six key takeaways from Rachel Reeves’ spring statement

Rachel Reeves unveiled a £14bn package to repair finances, which included cuts to welfare, in her spring statement on the state of the UK economy on Wednesday, 26 March.

The chancellor's announcements included changes to universal credit, as well as measures to help people back into work.

Ms Reeves also promised a boost for the UK's defence spending.

It comes after the UK’s budget watchdog warned last week’s reforms would save over £1bn less than forecast.

Here are six key takeaways from today's announcement.