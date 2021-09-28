Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says signs of stabilisation in the fuel crisis are beginning to appear following days of long queues and closed pumps at some filling stations across the country.

Ordering troops to begin preparing to take on deliveries was the 18th separate measure taken by the Government since the spring to alleviate pressure on supplies.

Shapps said the sooner people returned to their normal habits and stopped panic buying petrol and diesel, the sooner the fuel supply crisis would start to ease.

Queues are likely to continue in the coming days, but fuel levels on forecourts are beginning to increase.