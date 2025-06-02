Starmer issues warning after record number of small boat channel crossings in one day

Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated that‘‘nobody should be crossing the channel”, a day after a record number of migrants made the journey.

Taking questions after he announced the Strategic Defence Review in Glasgow, the prime minister was grilled by GB News’ Katherine Foster on his “failure” to keep the British public “safe in the English channel”.

He said that “nobody should be making that journey” and that the UK is working closely with France and other nations to “take further action” to prevent illegal crossings.

On Sunday (1 June), more than 1,100 migrants arrived in the UK, the highest number recorded on a single day so far in 2025.