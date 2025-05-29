Independent TV
Starmer says he feared postman delivering bills through letterbox growing up
Sir Keir Starmer has revealed that he was scared of the postman delivering bills through his letterbox growing up.
The prime minister made the admission amid a scathing attack on Nigel Farage, where he warned Britons against the Reform UK’s leader’s “mad” economic plans.
Delivering a speech in the north west of England on Thursday (29 May), Sir Keir said that unlike Mr Farage, he knows “what it’s like when your family can’t pay the bills, when you fear the postman and the bills that may be brought”.
On Monday (25 May), Reform UK announced it will fully reinstate winter fuel payments and scrap the two-child benefit cap.
Sir Keir slammed the party for pledging “completely unfunded” tax cuts which would trigger economic instability.
