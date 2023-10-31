Protesters mob Keir Starmer’s car for his stance on Israel-Hamas war

Keir Starmer’s car has been mobbed by protesters as he attempted to leave a speech on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Despite police attempts to drag them away from the Land Rover, which was leaving Chatham House in central London, a number of people began banging on the windows, demanding a ceasefire.

In his speech, the Labour leader outlined his beliefs that a ceasefire would not help the hostage situation, and instead suggested a ‘humanitarian pause’.

When the car eventually managed to drive off, protesters were seen chasing it up the street.