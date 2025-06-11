Sir Keir Starmer has said he could “go on all morning” about Labour’s achievements in government - in his Prime Minister’s Questions speech, which started at 12 noon.

The prime minister made the gaffe in his address to the Commons before Rachel Reeves delivered her much-anticipated spending review on Wednesday (11 June).

The chancellor told the ministers the spending review “would invest in economic growth, creating jobs and backing British industry in all parts of the country”.

She promised “investments in defence, protection of our borders, and energy security; and public services including health and education”.