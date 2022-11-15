When is the Autumn Budget and what to expect?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to deliver his Autumn Budget on Thursday, 17 November.

In it, the chancellor will lay out government tax and spending plans to try and restore Britain’s finances.

Little detail has emerged about the statement so far, though Mr Hunt has repeatedly said it will involve “difficult decisions” and is thought to be considering an extended freeze on income tax thresholds which would push more people into higher tax brackets if their wages rise with inflation.

