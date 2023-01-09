Steve Barclay has announced that the government is planning to block-book beds in residential homes to help relieve pressure on hospitals.

The health minister told the Commons that the plan would see 2,500 released from wards once medically fit to be discharged.

He said this will provide support to the NHS. It comes just hours after his talks with unions failed to avert strike action.

Mr Barclay said the move will help to reduce ambulance delays and prevent delayed discharge cases.

