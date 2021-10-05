Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray was ejected from a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference on Monday, after his mobile phone started ringing and reportedly played the Russian national anthem. Bray, also known as ‘Stop Brexit Steve’, was in the crowd for a Big Brother Watch event in military uniform when the phone rang, with a member of the audience later confronting him over the incident.

Before leaving the room, Bray said: “Call this Big Brother Watch? Big Brother Watch, my a**e.”

The scenes followed news reports into political party donations on Monday as part of the Pandora Papers leak.