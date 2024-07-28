Environment secretary Steve Reed has this morning said that the public finance inheritance from the Tories has been “catastrophic”.

Appearing on the BBC with Laura Kuenssberg, the Labour MP said they knew things were bad during the election campaign, but now they’ve “got into office and seen what’s really going on”, there are things that the party “could not have known”.

“The Conservatives had not only not released the information, but in some cases they covered it up”, he said.