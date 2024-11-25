Storm Bert: Walkways submerged in Northampton as River Nene spills over

The River Nene in Northampton has burst its banks, with fast-flowing water submerging walkways early on Monday (25 November).

All trains through Northampton have been suspended, causing extensive flooding to railway tracks nearby.

Hundreds of homes were left underwater from Storm Bert, as roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

More than 150 flood warnings are in place for many parts of the United Kingdom, following extreme weather from Storm Bert.