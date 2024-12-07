Brave Storm Darragh watchers line harbour as 10-foot waves crash against wall

Brave Storm Darragh watchers line a Welsh harbour as 10-foot waves crash against the wall.

Footage from Porthcawl, South Wales, shows people lined up close to the harbour edge to catch a glimpse of the storm on Saturday (7 December).

Porthcawl is covered by a Met Office red warning for wind, which covers parts of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon.

The Energy Networks Association reported 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales were without power.