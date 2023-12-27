Storm Gerrit brings heavy snow to Scotland as drivers at standstill on A9

Storm Gerrit has brought heavy snow to Scotland, with drivers on the A9 being forced to a standstill on Wednesday, 27 December.

Traffic on the A9 and other major routes in the country has stopped to a halt due to snowy, wet and windy conditions as a major incident has been declared.

Footage taken from a coach service stuck on the A9 shows cars stationary as heavy snow blankets the road near the Pass of Drumochter.

Several football games, including Rangers vs Ross County, have been postponed due to away sides being unable to make the trip