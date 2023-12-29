Drone footage captures flooding in Tewksbury, Gloucestershire, as gusts of up to 75mph could hit parts of the south of England and Wales this weekend.

Video shows fields and roads surrounding Tewksbury Abbey submerged by water.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of the South East, South West, East Anglia and Wales from 11am on Saturday 30 December until 3am on New Year’s Eve.

Storm Gerrit caused flooding and travel chaos across the country throughout Wednesday and Thursday and the weather is expected to remain unsettled with strong winds, heavy rain and “close to freezing” conditions throughout the last weekend of 2023.