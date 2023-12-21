Storm Pia: Watch 80mph winds batter Britain as travel warnings issued

Gusts of up to 80mph are disrupting large parts of Britain as people prepare for the big Christmas getaway.

Fallen trees and other debris damage are causing delays to train services across the country.

TransPennine Express urged passengers to avoid travelling to or from Edinburgh all day on Thursday (21 December), and to only make journeys to and from Carlisle and Manchester, Liverpool, and Preston after 3pm.

Andrew Dobson filmed his struggle getting to work in Ilkley, West Yorkshire at 5.45am on Thursday.

Mr Dobson said: “Word of warning if you do not need to travel, don’t go out. It’s horrendous.”