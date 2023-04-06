‘Nobody should be untouchable’: Stormy Daniels reacts to Trump’s arrest

Stormy Daniels told Piers Morgan that “nobody should be untouchable” as she reacted to Donald Trump’s arrest.

In an interview that aired on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday evening (6 April), the adult film star added that she felt a range of emotions seeing him in court.

“Part of me was finally like ‘he had to go in and be under the rule of someone else’, he had to obey the judge and walk through like the king had been dethroned,” Daniels said.

“He’s no longer untouchable, nobody should be untouchable.”

