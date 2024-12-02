Montell Douglas’ emotional exit from Strictly after shock bottom two

Watch Olympian and Gladiators star Montell Douglas’ emotional exit from Strictly Come Dancing, which has left viewers outraged after Pete Wicks made it into the final five despite errors in his performances and low scores.

With tears in her eyes, Montell praised her dance partner Johannes Radebe, saying, “I’ve really found a friend and a brother in this man.”

The pair performed a rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple. Meanwhile, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who has received some of the highest scores of the series, was also in the bottom two.