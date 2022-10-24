Libby Squire’s killer smirks as police arrest him for her murder

Footage set to be aired in a new documentary shows the moment Pawel Relowicz laughs as police arrest him for the murder of student Libby Squire.

The Polish butcher was jailed for 27 years for raping and killing Libby, 21, who disappeared during a night out in Hull in January 2019.

Further footage from a police interview also shows Relowicz smirking as he’s accused of the murder.

The documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet? will be released in October 2022 and available to watch on Sky Crime and Now TV.

