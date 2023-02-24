Pupils stage protest at Cornish school over change to toilet rules

Pupils at a school in Cornwall staged a protest over changes to the rules on the use of toilet facilities during class time.

This video shows the scene at Penrice Academy where students can be heard chanting “toilets” by a fence in the area of the school.

Some of the pupils can be seen trying to climb the fence, with Cornwall Live describing Friday morning as turning into a “riot.”

Penrice Academy said that the behaviour of some students was “unacceptable” in a message to parents, according to the local paper.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.