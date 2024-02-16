A New York City subway performer has shared footage of the moment he was struck from behind in the head, in an unprovoked attack.

Iain S. Forrest, an electric cellist who performs under the name Eyeglasses, was playing at the 34th Street Herald Square subway station at 5:50pm on Tuesday 13 February when a woman picked up his metal bottle and hit him in the head.

“This marks the second attack I’ve endured in less than a year while performing for New Yorkers in subway stations. I don’t think I can do this anymore,” Mr Forrest wrote, sharing footage of the incident.

Police are searching for the woman, who was last seen wearing a mustard-coloured jacket, black beanie, and red scarf.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).