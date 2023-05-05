Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger

A Fox News audience member cheered as Sean Hannity referred to a US marine who placed a homeless passenger in a chokehold on the New York City subway.

Jordan Neely was pinned to the ground on Monday, 1 May, after apparently suffering a mental health episode and later died.

As the host played footage of the incident, he said: “After making violent threats... a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet.”

It is not clear if the audience member knew Mr Neely died.

