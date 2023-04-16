Moment gunfire forces Sudan TV broadcast off air as clashes break out

This is the moment gunshots interrupted a TV broadcast in Sudan on Saturday, 15 April, as clashes erupted between the country’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum.

The anchor starts to reassure viewers that the situation at Sudan TV’s headquarters was “calm” as gunfire is heard in the background, before the pitcture freezes then cuts to a blue screen.

Footage of the interruption surfaced as it emerged on Sunday that at least 56 civilians have died after the military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the nation for a second day.

Sign up for our newsletters.