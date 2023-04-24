Spanish and Dutch military planes evacuate civilians from Sudan

Spanish and Dutch forces have organised rescue flights out of Sudan as the country faces continued intense fighting between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a rival paramilitary group, in a bloody power struggle.

A Spanish plane transported approximately 30 Spaniards and 70 people of other nationalities from Khartoum on Sunday (23 April).

A pair of Dutch air force C-130 Hercules flew an undisclosed number of Dutch people and other evacuees from Sudan to Jordan on Monday, with more flights planned.

