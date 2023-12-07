Suella Braverman called ‘poison-spreading headline-grabber’ in BBC interview

Suella Braverman was called a 'poison-spreading headline-grabber' in a combative BBC interview on Thursday morning (7 December).

“Isn’t the truth you’re a headline grabber, who does it by spreading poison, even within your own party?” said Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The truth is that when I served as home secretary I sought to be honest - honest to the British people, honest for the British people and sometimes honesty is uncomfortable,” the MP replied.

The former home secretary was sacked by Rishi Sunak a month ago and warned that the Tories faced “electoral oblivion” unless the Rwanda flights go ahead.