Sunak will make decision on cabinet reshuffle ‘whenever he wants’, says Shapps

Rishi Sunak will make a decision on a cabinet reshuffle “whenever he wants”, Grant Shapps has said, amid growing calls for Suella Braverman, the home secretary, to be sacked.

The defence secretary refused to back Ms Braverman when he was asked if she would still be in the job “by the end of the week”.

“As you absolutely expect me to say, the prime minister is in charge of whoever he wants in his cabinet, and he will make that decision whenever he wants to reshuffle,” Mr Shapps told the BBC.

“I don’t come with news on that front.”