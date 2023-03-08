Starmer challenges Sunak on small boats legislation in fiery PMQs

Rishi Sunak received a grilling from Keir Starmer at PMQs today (8 March), as the new Illegal Migration Bill continues to cause controversy.

The legislation plans to stop ‘small boats’ crossing the channel, and disallows anyone who does from claiming asylum.

“If he was serious ... he would smash the gangs, sort out the returns, and clean up the utter mess”, Starmer says, reiterating that the Tories have ‘lost control of the borders’.

“He’s promised the country that this bill will stop all small boat crossings ... when will he achieve that?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.