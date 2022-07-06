Neil Parish doubts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid will be last of cabinet resignations

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid will not be the last cabinet ministers to resign from government, Neil Parish has suggested.

The former Tory MP, who stepped down himself after watching porn in the House of Commons, believes Boris Johnson’s closest allies are “fed up”.

“I think they’ve had enough, you’ve got people like Rishi and Sajid who were really good people, and they’ve gone,” Parish said.

“Is it the last cabinet resignation? I doubt it... they’re all fed up.”

