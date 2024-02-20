Rishi Sunak was labelled “cringeworthy” after sharing a video to support the government’s “ban” on mobile phones in schools.

The prime minister attempted to deliver his message about devices being distracting in the classroom - only to be stopped by his own mobile ringing.

“See how frustrating that is?” Mr Sunak asked in the video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, his acting skills did not impress many viewers.

“One of the biggest issues I deal with is cringing at you so hard I crack a tooth,” one person wrote.

“Please make him stop,” another said.