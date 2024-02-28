Independent TV
Sunak refuses to confirm if he would welcome Nigel Farage to Tory party
Rishi Sunak refused to reveal whether Nigel Farage would be joining the Conservative party after he was questioned by Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (28 February).
Speaking in the Commons, the Labour leader said: “(Liz Truss) also claimed that Nigel Farage is the man to restore the Tory party, can the prime minister confirm whether he too would welcome Mr Farage back into the Tory fold?”
Mr Sunak replied: “In our party we have a proud tradition of diversity and accepting everyone from every background, it is a proud record that puts Labour to shame.”
