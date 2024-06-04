Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were repeatedly scolded for shouting over each other during their first televised debate of the 2024 general election.

Mediator Julie Etchingham stepped in several times as the leaders went head-to-head live on ITV on Tuesday, 4 June.

The pair were told to “stop shouting over each other” as they were questioned on issues such as NHS waiting lists, taxation, and immigration.

Tuesday’s debate came with just four weeks to go until the general election.