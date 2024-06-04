Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Twelve times Sunak and Starmer were scolded by ITV’s Julie Etchingham during debate

01:53

Holly Patrick | Tuesday 04 June 2024 23:04 BST

Every time Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer scolded by Julie Etchingham during tense ITV debate

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were repeatedly scolded for shouting over each other during their first televised debate of the 2024 general election.

Mediator Julie Etchingham stepped in several times as the leaders went head-to-head live on ITV on Tuesday, 4 June.

The pair were told to “stop shouting over each other” as they were questioned on issues such as NHS waiting lists, taxation, and immigration.

Tuesday’s debate came with just four weeks to go until the general election.

Up next

Sunak laughed at for saying national service is ‘great opportunity’

00:17

Sunak laughed at for saying national service is ‘great opportunity’

Rishi Sunak booed as he blames NHS waiting lists on doctors strikes

00:18

Rishi Sunak booed as he blames NHS waiting lists on doctors strikes

Nigel Farage says he will increase turnout at general election

00:34

Nigel Farage says he will increase turnout at general election

Atlanta resident floats down flooded street after water mains breaks

00:17

Atlanta resident floats down flooded street after water mains breaks

Editor’s Picks

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

More Editor’s Picks
The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

04:03

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

03:24

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

05:07

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

On The Ground

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

More On The Ground
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

The hidden pressures of playing real life figures

13:19

The hidden pressures of playing real life figures

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

Music Box

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

04:03

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

03:24

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

More Music Box
Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

05:07

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

03:29

Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box

05:24

Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box

Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire

03:28

Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

30:04

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

35:16

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

More Love Lives
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Sport

Mbappe speaks out on Real Madrid deal: ‘Things made me unhappy at PSG’

01:13

Mbappe speaks out on Real Madrid deal: ‘Things made me unhappy at PSG’

Gareth Southgate promises to give England squad ‘respect’ it deserves

01:02

Gareth Southgate promises to give England squad ‘respect’ it deserves

Watch: Rob Burrow’s final message to fans recorded weeks before death

01:14

Watch: Rob Burrow’s final message to fans recorded weeks before death

Watch: England fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow before Bosnia friendly

00:37

Watch: England fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow before Bosnia friendly

More Sport
Rob Burrow fans leave tributes at Leeds stadium after his death

00:54

Rob Burrow fans leave tributes at Leeds stadium after his death

Leeds Rhinos captain pays tribute to Rob Burrow’s ‘mischievous’ nature

00:33

Leeds Rhinos captain pays tribute to Rob Burrow’s ‘mischievous’ nature

Moment Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over marathon finish line

00:57

Moment Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over marathon finish line

Watch: Daredevils tumble down hill for annual cheese rolling race

00:58

Watch: Daredevils tumble down hill for annual cheese rolling race

Climate

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

00:55

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

00:51

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

00:28

Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

00:41

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

More Climate
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

00:39

Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

02:47

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil

00:47

Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil

Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta

00:38

Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta

Culture

Meghan’s Suits co-star hints at future cast reunion

01:32

Meghan’s Suits co-star hints at future cast reunion

Moment Taylor Momsen bitten by bat while performing live in Spain

00:55

Moment Taylor Momsen bitten by bat while performing live in Spain

Rebel Wilson weighs in on straight actors playing gay roles

00:27

Rebel Wilson weighs in on straight actors playing gay roles

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

03:02

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

More Culture
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer shares rare update on father’s dementia

00:32

Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer shares rare update on father’s dementia

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal issue fan apology

00:33

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal issue fan apology

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith unite at Bad Boys 4 premiere in LA

00:29

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith unite at Bad Boys 4 premiere in LA