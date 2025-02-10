Super Bowl fans witnessed a historical night as the Philadelphia Eagles claimed a stunning victory over the Chiefs on Sunday (9 February).

It was a night for making history both on and off the field, as President Donald Trump attended the event with his daughter Ivanka and grandson Theodore - who also made headlines of his own.

While pop superstar Taylor Swift was booed, a protester also stormed the stage during Kendrick Lamar’s half-time show.

Here, The Independent takes a look at the highs and the lows of the night.