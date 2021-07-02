Twelve suspected migrants have been found ‘struggling to breathe’ in the back of a lorry on the M25.

Emergency services were called to the motorway near Chertsey, Surrey, after receiving reports on Thursday morning that people were on board the vehicle.

Surrey Police stopped a number of lorries in an attempt to identify the correct one, leaving traffic backed up for “miles”.

According to reports, 11 men and one woman, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, were found. They were checked by paramedics and police confirm that no arrests have been made.