A total of 300 drones have taken to the skies to demand world leaders “act now” on climate change, as members of the G7 arrive in Cornwall to agree on international action. In a video by the campaign group Greenpeace, children can be heard sharing their hopes for the future. As different 3D animals are created using the drones, one child says: “I hope the grown-ups in charge wake up” to issues affecting the planet.

The summit will run until Sunday, with attendees including US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel.