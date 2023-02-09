Independent TV
Showing now | News
Syria earthquake: Volunteers sing for child trapped under rubble of her house
Volunteers sang together to soothe a child that was trapped under her house that was reduced to rubble by the earthquakes.
This video, shared on social media by The White Helmets, shows the crew rescuing the little girl on Tuesday, 7 February.
The rescue took place near Idlib.
At least 15,000 people have died following two powerful earthquakes which devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday.
Around 200 aftershocks have been reported in the aftermath of the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Crews are concerned time is running out as rescue efforts enter their fourth day.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
02:38
State of the Union: Watch Biden spar with hecklers during speech
01:13
Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in, who’s out?
00:35
BP announces record annual profits of £23bn
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
00:43
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup defeat
00:24
Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring record
01:08
Leeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Jesse Marsch sacking
00:35
BP announces record annual profits of £23bn
00:20
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
00:32
Vanessa Feltz opens up about ‘humiliation’ after split from Ben Ofoedu
01:00
Fawlty Towers: John Cleese to revive series after more than 40 years
00:39
Clip of Beyonce trying to pronounce Tottenham and Arsenal resurfaces
02:02
Love Island first look: ‘Ladiators’ challenge causes friction
01:34
Orca ‘orchestra’ recorded in Antarctic Ocean
00:30
World’s largest dinosaur arrives in UK for first time ahead of exhibit
00:53
‘I just had a baby’: Gemma Arterton reveals when first child was born
00:48
‘To see or not to see’: Woman spots ‘Shakespeare’ in her light bulb
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08