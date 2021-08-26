The Taliban has access to $85 billion worth of American military equipment, a Republican congressman has warned in a speech in Washington. Former US Navy reservist Jim Banks said that the military equipment left behind includes 75,000 vehicles, 200 airplanes and helicopters, and 600,000 small arms and light weapons. The Taliban now has more black hawk helicopters than 85% of the world, the Congressman said. “If any of these weapons or this military equipment is used to harm, injure, or kill an American now or at any time in the future, the blood is on Joe Biden’s hands,” Banks added.